Top 10 female leadership firsts in Saudi Arabia

In the last few weeks, Saudi Arabia has announced a hat trick of female firsts – the first female international referee appointed by FIFA, the first female astronaut into space, and the first female train drivers.

This push for female representation across the Saudi workforce and empowerment of women more generally is seen as key to the Kingdom’s modernisation as part of its Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.

The Kingdom is focused on raising the share of women in the workforce from 22% to 30% in the next seven years – something that is not just great for women, but for wider society with a recent PwC report finding that this could raise the Mena region's GDP by up to 57 per cent, or $2 trillion.

The Kingdom is actively encouraging women to take on leadership roles across various industries and organisations have also responded with dedicated leadership programs for women and internal quotas for female representation.

Saudi’s stock exchange (Tadawul Group) is a case in point, with female employees now representing 26% of the group’s total employee base and women holding many strategic roles, including Sheila Al-Rowaily, who, last year, became the first woman in the history of the Kingdom to serve on the board of directors of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Al-Rowaily is among a growing number of women taking on senior leadership roles in the kingdom and across the Gulf region and is also one of a growing number of ‘female firsts’ in leadership roles in the country.

In the lead-up to International Women’s Day (March 8), and to mark Saudi Founding Day today (February 22), we chart 10 women who have made leadership history in the Kingdom.