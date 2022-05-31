5 supply chain insights from business leaders in Davos 2022

1 “Leaders need to reshape supply chains” – Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group

Pointing to a cyberattack on a key player, a blocked canal, a volcanic eruption, Frank Appel , CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group , emphasised that global supply chains are at times less global than we think. “Too often, companies have pursued a sourcing strategy that is less international, more bilateral,” said Appel.

“To counter this, leaders need to reshape supply chains to become more immune to single source disruptions, such as by multi-sourcing of suppliers, or using multiple trade lanes and modes of transport” as well as addressing “the increased volatility by building greater agility into their supply chains, such as with digitalisation and automation”.

Appel explained that at Deutsche Post DHL Group, the vast part of its business is built on networks, ensuring that if one node fails, they can reroute around it. “Increasingly, we are also creating greater resilience by being able to move resources, such as airfreight capacity and even staff, between our divisions”.

2 “The solution lies to sustainable supply chains lies in digitalisation” – Matthias Rebellius, CEO, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens AG

Describing supply chains as a “juggling act”, Matthias Rebellius , CEO, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens AG , outlined the challenges faced by supply chain leaders today. He said that “even when global trade is flowing smoothly, supply chains face interlocking, and contradictory, demands from business, investors, regulators and government”, and that the emphasis on what’s most important keeps shifting between quality, availability, cost, innovation and sustainability.

According to Rebellius, achieving sustainability in supply chains is so complex, as to be “seemingly impossible” because some 90% of CO2 emissions generated by Siemens, for example, don’t come from its own operations, but “from a complex web of 65,000 suppliers in 140 countries”. The solution, he explained, lies in “digitalisation and a cohesive strategy”.

Siemens’ Carbon Web Assessment encourages suppliers to optimise emissions. The Green Digital Twin knows the footprint of every item suppliers make, so purchasing decisions can be based on emissions. And Siemens is joining forces with major industry players to create an open, cross-company, collaborative network, using blockchain and digital twin technology to track “the emissions of every component in a product and make them transparent to everyone involved in making it”.