BMW leverages the circular economy for its new car concept

BMW was one of the first carmakers to adopt all-electric technology for its vehicles. Since the birth of the BMW i8 and many other electric cars, it has continuously broken down barriers to sustainability with its products. The latest show of ESG from the company focuses on the circular economy.

I imagine the design of the new BMW iVision Circular to be one that will receive mixed opinions, due to its boldly futuristic exterior design and its use of the minimalistic and other-worldly interior. But this car marks a potential turning point for the industry.

Throughout the design process, the company has focused its attention on the circular economy, meaning it aims to produce a consumer vehicle that is made entirely of materials that can, and have been, recycled. The vehicle’s design has been optimised for manufacturing the vehicle with 100% recycled material and a further aim of 100% recyclability.

BMW has designed the concept car to embody sustainability aesthetics, with minimal components while retaining a luxurious feel. The car was first brought to the consumer’s eye in Munich last month and Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, provided his comments on the vehicle. ‘The BMW iVision Circular illustrates our all-encompassing, meticulous way of thinking when it comes to sustainable mobility. It symbolises our ambition to be a pioneering force in the development of a circular economy’, said Zipse.

Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design, also said, ‘we gave thorough consideration to circularity from the outset during the design process for the BMW iVision Circular. As a result, this Vision Vehicle is packed with innovative ideas for combining sustainability with a new, inspirational aesthetic – we call this approach “circular design”’.

Read the earlier press release from BMW, which discusses the key features of the design.