Future of ESG and Sustainability focus of London event

Celeste Leverton

Associate Director, Sustainability Manager

Coutts & Co.



Celeste Leverton started her career on the Coutts Relationship Management Scheme, upskilled to become a Regulated Wealth Manager and then took a career move to work in the Sustainable Strategy Team. Since then, she has co-led Coutts through the B Corp Certification process and now actively speaks to clients, prospects and suppliers about implementing and improving their own sustainability strategies.

At the event, Celeste will deliver a special fireside chat entitled ‘How a 330-year-old Private Bank became a B-Corp – Delving deeper into the journey of how Coutts became the 1st UK HQ'd Private Bank to be B-Corp Certified’.

Celeste will also appear on a panel discussion at the show titled ‘B Corp: Is it the right choice for your business?’