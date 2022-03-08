IWD: Meet seven female business leaders across Africa

To celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) – today, on March 8 – which this year spotlights #BreaktheBias – we are spotlighting seven female business leaders across Africa.

Inspired by Leading Ladies Africa, a list of 50 of the leading African corporate women worldwide, our selection of seven women reflects the industry-wide, continent-wide expertise and talent of women in the corporate sector across Africa – from Nigeria to Ghana.

1. Aida Diarra

Senior Vice President and Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at Visa

Malian national Aida Diarra is a highly experienced executive in the financial services and digital finance industries, with a wealth of experience growing business and operations across the African continent. Her 25-year career includes strategy development and implementation, business development and operational management. Aida has spent the last three and a half years as SVP and Group Country Manager for SSA for Visa managing operations in 48 markets across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Prior to this she spent nearly two decades at Western Union beginning as Director US Outbound (USOB) to Africa, located in New Jersey, US, before relocating to Morocco and moving through the ranks, developing her experience in marketing, sales, account management, strategy and planning and country/regional leadership positions. She served for more than three years as VP Africa of Western Union where she managed 30 countries, two regional offices, a team of 48 and budget of US$16m.

Aida has a passion for financial technology and is a champion for diversity and Africa’s overall contribution to the industry and serves as a leading voice in these areas. She has an MBA from the University of Hartford and is a member of the advisory committee for Making Finance Work for Africa. She was named in the inaugural List of 100 Most Influential Women in 2019 by Avance Media