Modular construction firm LINQ approved for Dubai project

Modular housing is not a new concept, but the principle is gaining traction as more people realise the sustainability benefits of near-zero-waste construction.

Now one company from the UAE – the beating heart of real estate and construction – is looking to export its modular homes and hotels around the world.

LINQ was formed in 2020 and offers modular construction solutions that deliver a flexible, eco-friendly product that can be shipped and assembled anywhere.

Manufactured in Dubai, LINQ is creating quality units while reducing waste and energy consumption.

LINQ has received a modular construction license from Dubai Municipality to build a pilot project for a 7-storey building using cutting-edge technology, new systems and materials. The approval is part of Dubai Municipality’s aims to develop one of the world’s most advanced and sustainable cities.

Modular construction is fast, cheap, and sustainable



During the pandemic, entire hospitals were built in just a few days thanks to modular construction methods – where pieces are simply fitted together on site like a giant 3D jigsaw, but speed of construction is only one of the key benefits.

Whereas a typical house will be built on site, LINQ houses are built in a temperature-controlled warehouse, delivering a higher level of attention to detail and more accuracy.

Construction, says LINQ, is then easier for site teams, safer, and cheaper.