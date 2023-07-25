Modular construction firm LINQ approved for Dubai project
Modular housing is not a new concept, but the principle is gaining traction as more people realise the sustainability benefits of near-zero-waste construction.
Now one company from the UAE – the beating heart of real estate and construction – is looking to export its modular homes and hotels around the world.
LINQ was formed in 2020 and offers modular construction solutions that deliver a flexible, eco-friendly product that can be shipped and assembled anywhere.
Manufactured in Dubai, LINQ is creating quality units while reducing waste and energy consumption.
LINQ has received a modular construction license from Dubai Municipality to build a pilot project for a 7-storey building using cutting-edge technology, new systems and materials. The approval is part of Dubai Municipality’s aims to develop one of the world’s most advanced and sustainable cities.
Modular construction is fast, cheap, and sustainable
During the pandemic, entire hospitals were built in just a few days thanks to modular construction methods – where pieces are simply fitted together on site like a giant 3D jigsaw, but speed of construction is only one of the key benefits.
Whereas a typical house will be built on site, LINQ houses are built in a temperature-controlled warehouse, delivering a higher level of attention to detail and more accuracy.
Construction, says LINQ, is then easier for site teams, safer, and cheaper.
LINQ has its main factory in Dubai Industrial City, and leverages 20 years of experience as a subsidiary of ALEC Engineering & Contracting.
ALEC Engineering and Contracting is part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) and has operations across the GCC and Africa.
LINQ has generated several designs that are ready for production. While aiming to produce just a handful of units initially, the operation is able to scale quickly to meet demand.
The units certainly look impressive. Not only can villas be produced by the modular method but entire apartment blocks and even hotels – with units shipped fully furnished as you would expect from a five-star hotel.
- Company profile: Consumer goods giant UnileverCorporate Finance
- 5 minutes with Neil Colquhoun, Vice President CISMETA, EpsonLeadership & Strategy
- Top 10 Chief Sustainability Officers at European companiesSustainability
- Mars UK and DHL deliver on logistics sustainability goalsSustainability