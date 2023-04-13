Tech giants join growing list of firms supporting Ukraine

BT and ServiceNow have joined the growing number of companies pledging support to help refugees dispersed across Europe after fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The tech giants, alongside fellow tech firm Thirdera, have partnered with the UNHCR – the UN’s refugee agency – to set up a regional contact centre for refugees. Efforts have been facilitated by the UN International Computing Centre (UNICC).

More than eight million Ukrainian refugees were recorded as being scattered across Europe by the end of February 2023, reports the UNHCR.

The agency works to ensure those displaced by war or persecution can exercise the right to seek asylum and find safe refuge in another state, before returning home voluntarily when it is safe to do so.

Bringing together the digital expertise and solutions of ServiceNow, BT, Thirdera and the UNICC, the new contact centre offers refugees a user-friendly, multilingual platform to access vital information on emergency services, assistance and psychosocial counselling, as well as support relating to education, employment, healthcare, housing and legal issues.

It will also allow those who are particularly vulnerable to be identified and referred to specialists.