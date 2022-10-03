Meet the CEO: Katerina Giannouka to lead Jumeirah Group

Jumeirah Group’s appointment of Katerina Giannouka as its new Chief Executive is a key one. Not just for Katerina, a recognised and long-serving hospitality leader; or UAE-born Jumeirah Group. But for the entire industry.

Because while the hospitality industry is one of the largest employers of women today (57% female), when it comes to leadership, women hold just one position for every 10.3 that men occupy, according to the latest 2022 report by non-profit organisation Castell Project.

When Katerina joins global luxury hotel company Jumeirah Group as chief executive later this year (December 2022), she will become not only the Dubai-based Group’s first female leader in its more than two-decade-long history, but one of few female chief executives in the sector.

Described by Amit Kaushal, Group CEO of Dubai Holding, which owns Jumeirah Group, as a “transformative business leader”, Katerina comes to Jumeirah Group with more than 20 years of experience in business leadership, operations, hotel development, asset management and strategic advisory

She joins from Radisson Hotel Group, as President of APAC since 2017, where she led some 20,000 hotel employees, the execution of a five-year strategic and operating plan, and ultimately delivered unprecedented growth of nearly doubling the size of the hotel portfolio.

Prior to this, she led the APAC and China Development team of ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, where she not only delivered growth, but also played a large part in supporting new brand development, corporate decision-making and strategic planning.

She also worked with Starwood for seven years, and is credited with leading Starwood’s expansion in Turkey, and was responsible for underwriting for deals across EMEA for more than 40 projects.